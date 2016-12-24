Driver ‘failed to stop’ after collision with cyclist in Rustington

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a teenage cyclist in Rustington.

The incident occurred on the pedestrian crossing of Mill Lane, close to the junction with the A259 New Road, at about 1.20pm on Friday (23 December), according to police.

The 15-year-old cyclist was not injured, but his black mountain bike was damaged as a result of the collision with the light green or blue car, which failed to stop at the scene, police said.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 722 of 23/12.