Findon Valley man in court over alleged Christmas gathering assault

A 23-year-old man from Findon Valley appeared in court over an alleged assault at a Christmas gathering in a Rustington restaurant.

Joe Boswell, of Coombe Rise, pleaded not guilty to one charge of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm at Worthing Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, October 10).

The court heard that at a Christmas gathering in a restaurant in Rustington on Friday, December 2, 2016, the victim was allegedly struck by Boswell with an object.

The assault caused a fracture to the victim’s right eye socket, which required surgery, said Chris Bull, prosecuting.

The case was deemed too serious to be dealt with by magistrates and was adjourned to Tuesday, November 7, at Lewes Crown Court for trial.

Boswell was granted unconditional bail.