Flat burgled in broad daylight

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a ground floor flat in Worthing.

Police said the flat, in Park Crescent, was burgled at about 11.30am on Monday (January 9).

A police spokesman said: “Two men were seen by a witness leaving the block of flats and appeared to be carrying a box.

“Enquiries quickly established that this box was in fact a small cream and white coloured safe which had been taken from the flat, containing jewellery and some personal documents. A quantity of costume jewellery had also been taken from the flat.”

Police have described the men as white with one of them wearing a trilby style hat and a three quarter length coat.

Detective Constable Gavin Percival said; “If you were in the area at the time and saw the two suspects please do not hesitate to contact us. We are particularly interested in recovering the safe which may well have been discarded in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 0597 of 09/01.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimsetoppers-uk.org).

