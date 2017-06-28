Former teacher sentenced over child sex offences

A former Worthing teacher has been sent to prison after admitting a series of historical sexual assaults on three young boys, according to police.

Neil Turner, 63, retired, of Pevensey Gardens, West Worthing, was sentenced to a total of two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, June 27, police said.

Police said Turner, who previously taught at Shoreham College and pleaded guilty, had assaulted boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

He will be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Matt Moores of Worthing Investigations said; “Our investigation started in November, 2015, when the first victim came to us, having not spoken about his experiences to anyone since they occurred.

“We then contacted the two other victims, who had previously alleged offences against them by Turner and which had been investigated, although criminal proceedings had not been possible at the time.

“This case is a further example of the way in which we will always take such reports seriously, no matter how long go were the events, and will seek to investigate and wherever possible to achieve justice and some closure for victims.”

Police emphasised that the offending was historic and that there are no safeguarding issues for Shoreham College in relation to this case.