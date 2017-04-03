Fuel tank theft caught on CCTV

A fuel tank theft has been caught on CCTV, according to police.

A yard in Ford Lane, Arundel was forcefully entered by lifting the gates off their hinges.

A fuel tank that is part of a tow along trailer was stolen with £700 of red diesel used for agricultural vehicles.

The trailer is green in colour and quite old, police said.

Police are investigating the CCTV footage, call 101 if you witnessed the incident.