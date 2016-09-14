Gang of youths attack pensioner at bus stop

A gang of four youths have attacked a 68-year-old man at a bus stop and police are appealing for witnesses.

Sussex Police said the man, who uses a walking frame, was attacked and robbed at a bus stop in Anchor Springs, Littlehampton.

The attack by two white men and two white women, aged 18-25 and all wearing dark clothing, took place at 10.15pm on Saturday, a police statement said.

It added that victim received injuries to his right hand and arm, and had personal belongings stolen from his coat pocket.

Anyone who saw what happened can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1571 of 10/09.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

