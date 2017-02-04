Gold jewellery and thousands of pounds taken in burglary

Distinctive gold jewellery and several thousand pounds in cash have been stolen from an address in Worthing.

A house in Graham Road was burgled sometime between Thursday, January 19 and the late afternoon of Wednesday February 1, police say.

A plain wax seal, a large gold keeper ring, and a very chunky gold necklace, together with several thousand pounds cash, were taken according to Sussex Police.

PC Chris Finch said: “The jewellery is distinctive because of its large size. If you saw any suspicious activity in Graham Road during that period, or are offered such items for sale, please contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 611 of 02/02.”

Members of the public can also report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

