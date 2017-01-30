Harlow game one too many for us - Elphick

Worthing Football Club joint manager Gary Elphick felt Saturday’s 6-2 defeat at Harlow Town was a game too many for his team in a hectic run of fixtures.

Worthing have played eight matches this year and took Sutton United – conquerors of Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday – to a replay in their FA Trophy tie last Tuesday.



Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Worthing were then three down just past the hour mark in the Ryman League Premier Division match at Harlow. Goals from Lloyd Dawes and Harvey Sparks made it 3-2, before the hosts scored three more in the final 14 minutes.



Worthing were without Will Hendon, Jack Cook and Zack Newton, which meant Elphick again had to play in defence but he was forced off at half-time with a back injury.



He said: “We just looked out on our feet and I said to the team afterwards that it was just one game too many.



“We were down to the bare bones and had to go three at the back as we’ve got a small budget and a small squad and were stretched.



“We’ve played some fantastic football recently and the boys didn’t deserve what happened on Saturday.



“I’m not one to make excuses and I said to the fans afterwards that the players have been unbelievable and it was just a game too many.”



The defeat was a fourth on the bounce for Worthing after a 14-match unbeaten run came to an end and Elphick said: “I know that when we look back on the season, we’re going to regret this run.



“Football is all about timing, though, and we just haven’t had the rub of the green recently. But we want to go on and achieve even more now.”



Elphick played for the second successive match owing to injuries, having not played since November, and said: “I don’t really want to play as I want to be on the sidelines but I’ll always put the club first.



“We were short of defensive options, so I needed to play and although I went off after a knee to my back on Saturday, I’ll be doing all I can to make sure I’m available for Needham Market this Saturday.”



Elphick hopes to have a new face on board for tomorrow's Alan Turvey Trophy quarter-final at home to Billericay (7.45pm).



WORTHING: Fagan; Boiling, Heath, Elphick, Rents; Brodie, Wills, Edwards,Sparks; Dawes, Bugiel. Subs: O’Neill (Elphick 45), Hopkinson (Brodie 51), Schneider, Lemon, Belward.

