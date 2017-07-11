Help for nursery after thieves steal children’s pocket money

Help for children upset after thieves broke into their nursery and stole their pocket money is coming in from the community.

A collection tin containing money intended for a new minibus was taken during a break in last month at Ladybirds Nursery School in Littlehampton.

But the local community has since stepped in to replace the stolen money and boost the campaign.

Sarah Eaton, who runs the Linden Park nursery, said: “We came in in the morning and realised we had got broken into.

“We had to close for the day as well, so the children missed out on their sessions.”

Sarah quickly discovered that the tin containing donations from children and parents intended for a new minibus had been stolen.

Siobhan O’Hara, whose daughter goes to the nursery, spoke about the collection tin: “It clearly says on the lid what it was for and they still had the audacity to take it.

“My son, daughter and a lot of the children were putting in their pocket money.”

She added: “It’s just cruel.”

But Siobhan refuses to let this crime stop the wheels from turning on the nursery’s campaign for a new minibus.

She added: “I have just been doing everything I can.

“I am in the process of organising a fun day event, and have set up a Gofundme page.”

So far nearly £500 has been raised in the aftermath of the burglary, according to Siobhan.

She added: “I will not rest until Sarah gets her target.”

Littlehampton and Rustington Spiritualist Church is also raising money for the cause.

Money from the church’s ‘evening of mediumship’ at the Littlehampton Girl Guiding Centre on Saturday at 7.30pm is being donated to the school..

Members of the public can click here to visit Siobhan’s GofundMe page for the minibus campaign.