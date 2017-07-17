‘Helpful’ residents thanked after foreign student assaulted in Lancing

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old French student was assaulted by a woman in Lancing last week.

The incident occurred in Monks Recreation Ground, Crabtree Lane, Lancing, at around 10pm on Wednesday (July 12), police said.

The victim had been listening to music with a group of fellow students when another group walked past, according to a spokesperson.

An altercation ensued in which the victim was punched several times by a woman, who was described by police as white, 5ft 5ins, of skinny build and with dark blonde long straight hair.

She was wearing a grey sports top, blue jeans and dark trainers, police said.

The students were part of a group hosted by the Worthing-based English school English in England.

Janine Simons, director of the Charmandean Road school, said of the assault: “It’s just disgusting.”

She thanked residents in Lancing who came to the aid of students after they knocked on their doors in distress.

“They were just so helpful, giving them a lift home or walking them home,” she said.

“We are so grateful that they assisted.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1597 of 12/07.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.