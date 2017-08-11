HM Courts Service: Results list for August 2 to 10, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 2 to 10, 2017.

Trey Martins, 20, of Wick Farm Road, Wick, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Littlehampton on March 25, 2017. He was also given two restraining orders and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £206 costs.

Sadie Mendoza, 40, of Wick Farm Road, Wick, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on March 25, 2017. She was also given two restraining orders and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £206 costs.

Philip Neale, 56, of Parsons Close, Angmering, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing items worth £142.90 from Asda, Ferring, on May 18, 2017.

Jamie Preston, 25, of Daniel Close, Lancing, was jailed for 20 weeks and must pay £200 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Lancing on June 11, 2016. He was jailed for 20 weeks to run concurrently and must pay £200 compensation after admitting a second assault by beating in Lancing on June 11, 2016. He was jailed for 20 weeks to run concurrently and must pay £200 compensation after admitting a third assault by beating in Lancing on June 11, 2016. He was jailed for 20 weeks to run concurrently after admitting using or threatening unlawful violence causing fear of personal safety in Lancing on June 11, 2016.

Tanya Holmes, 33, of Galsworthy Road, Goring, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Long Furlong, Worthing, on July 22, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Nicholas Rice, 56, of Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, and mental health treatment requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 31, 2016; using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Littlehampton on November 19, 2016; using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Littlehampton on November 8, 2016; harassment without violence, using abusive and offensive words in Littlehampton on February 16, 2017, and January 21, 2017. He was also given three restraining orders and must pay £85 victim surcharge and a total of £400 costs.

Ian Hall, 52, of Marden House, Highfield, Wick, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing 12 plants and 14 cuttings of cannabis in Littlehampton on July 22, 2017.

Staszek Malenczak, 40, of Isabel Crescent, Hove, was fined £60 after admitting stealing bed linen worth £208 from Marks and Spencer, Shoreham, on July 22, 2017. He was fined £60 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on July 22, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £293 compensation, £20 victim surcharge after admitting stealing art products worth £400 from TN Lawrence and Sons, Hove, on April 13, 2017.

Sam Phillips, 33, of King Edward Avenue, Broadwater, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in King Edward Avenue, Broadwater, on July 22, 2017; and failing to stop after an accident causing damage to two other vehicles in King Edward Avenue, Broadwater, on July 22, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.