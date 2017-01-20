HM Courts Service: Results list for December 29 and 30, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from December 29 and 30, 2016.

Dean Bethel, 36, of Normandy Road, Broadwater, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing 11 packets of steak worth £54.39 from Lidl, Worthing, on December 8, 2016.

Jamie Heraty, 18, of Downs Way, East Preston, was fined £83 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Queen Street, Worthing, on December 10, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Albie Saunders, 21, of Monks Close, Lancing, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Farm Road, Lancing, on December 8, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was fined £230 after admitting driving without insurance and also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Lee Wilson, 36, of Hildon Park, Durrington, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £300 damage to a windscreen belonging to Sussex Police in Orme Road, Worthing, on December 10, 2016; and assaulting a police constable in Orme Road, Worthing, on December 10, 2016. He must pay £300 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Fowlie, 27, of Dorchester Gardens, Grand Avenue, Worthing, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on April 25, 2016. His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

Kacey Hughes, 22, of Manor Road, Rustington, was fined £253 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (more than 7mg cannabis in the blood) in Stone Lane, Worthing, on October 23, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Thomas Hunt, 24, c/o St Elmo Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £119.97 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £20 costs, after admitting stealing three bottles of champagne worth £119.97 from Waitrose, Rustington, on October 12, 2016; and stealing power tools worth £151.92 from Homebase, Chichester, on Ocotber 12, 2016.

Michael Cardiff, 41, of Harefield Avenue, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 16 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Castle Road, Tarring, on October 29, 2016.

Brooke Goatcher, 19, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on November 10, 2016. She also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Chapel Road, Worthing, on November 10, 2016, no separate penalty.

Hugo Cruz, 34, of Queen Street, Littlehampton, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly entering BetFred Tote at Goodwood as a trespasser and stealing four Samsung tablets on June 18, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing tickets, televisions, alcohol, clothing and cleaning equipment belonging to Goodwood Estate on December 17, 2015. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted possessing cannabis at Goodwood on June 12, 2016, no separate penalty.

Ben Hornsbury, 24, of Belsize Road, Worthing, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, after admitting assault by beating in Broadwater on August 27, 2016; and damaging property including a lamp, window and mirror in Broadwater on August 27, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs and £110.64 compensation.

Anthony Sproston, 45, of Newhache, Dormansland, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am after admitting four charges of fraud by withdrawing money from a vulnerable person’s bank account - in Littlehampton on March 17, 2016; in Littlehampton on March 18, 2016; in Bognor Regis on March 18, 2016; and twice in Bognor Regis on March 19, 2016. He must pay a total of £2,300 compensation.

Marcin Majchrowski, 42, of Anchor Close, Shoreham Beach, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Portsmouth on October 16, 2016.