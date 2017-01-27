HM Courts Service: Results list for January 16 to 20, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from January 16 to 20, 2017.

Mark Salter, 30, of Houghton House, Kimberry, Wick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour to provoke violence; causing £100 damage to a vehicle; and assault by beating, all in Chichester on August 3, 2016.

James Stafford, 38, of Palmerston Avenue, Goring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £24.68 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, after admitting stealing an £11.50 bottle of wine; and stealing two £6.59 bottles of wine from Hartleys, Worthing, on November 28, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Kelly Taylor, 24, of Victoria Court, Clifton Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting three charges of fraud by advertising and taking payment for festival tickets she did not have in Worthing in June and July, 2016; three charges of fraud by taking payment for a PS4 bundle and not supplying the goods in Worthing in June, 2016; fraud by taking payment for a Hetty Hoover and not supplying the goods in Worthing on June 27, 2016; fraud by taking payment for an iPad and not supplying the goods in Worthing on June 27, 2016; fraud by taking payment for gaming items and not supplying the goods in Worthing on July 4, 2016; fraud by taking payment for a Nintendo and games, and not supplying the goods in Worthing on June 26, 2016; fraud by taking payment for a Hugo Boss jacket and not supplying the goods in Worthing on July 1, 2016; fraud by taking payment for Lego sets and not supplying the goods in Worthing on July 8, 2016; fraud by taking payment for Pokémon games and not supplying the goods in Worthing on July 10, 2016; and stealing seven DVDs worth £169 from Sainsbury’s, Worthing, on November 2, 2016. She must pay a total of £1,640.40 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Ackerman, 25, of Cowper Road, Worthing, was fined £295 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on January 1, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance.

Ashley Bloomfield, 24, of Grinstead Lane, Lancing, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Penhill Road, Lancing, on December 31, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jodie Brown, 33, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £35.98 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing toys worth £35.98 from Mothercare, Worthing, on December 17, 2016.

Pippa Gambling, 40, of Middle Road, Shoreham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting jointly stealing a coat worth £229 from Beales, Worthing, on December 30, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Rachel Marchant, 31, of Winterbourne House, Rowlands Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting jointly stealing a coat worth £229 from Beales, Worthing, on December 30, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

David Humphrey, 66, of Ringmer Road, Tarring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting driving while disqualified; and drug-driving (5.4ug/L Delta-9-THC) in Trent Road, Goring, on November 23, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Ian McLanachan, 51, of Wiston Avenue, Tarring, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in South Street, Worthing, on December 30, 2016. He was also fined £80 after admitting possessing cannabis in South Street, Worthing, on December 30, 2016.

Carrie Pullen, 29, of Wick Farm Road, Wick, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on December 15, 2016. She must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She also admitted stealing a £6.50 bottle of wine from Budgens, Wick, on December 15, 2016, no separate penalty.

Jimmy Smith, 19, of Tallbrook Mead, Hassocks, was fined £73 and must pay £250 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in High Street, Steyning, on April 10, 2016. He was fined £110 after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty. He must pay £110 victim surcharge after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

