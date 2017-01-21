HM Courts Service: Results list for January 3 to 6, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from January 3 to 6, 2017.

Nicholas Annis, 29, of Arcade Road, Littlehampton, was fined £261 and must pay £26 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Vicarage Lane, East Preston, on December 17, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kurtis Beevis, 20, of The Blatchen, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing a kitchen knife in Manning Road, Wick, on November 17, 2016.

Tamzin Campbell, 38, of Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £225 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Westmeads Drive, Bognor Regis, on December 17, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Daniel Hobden, 27, of Kingsland Road, Broadwater, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.9ug/L Delta-9-THC) in Clifton Road, Worthing, on November 16, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lindsey McCarthy, 26, of Oakapple Road, Southwick, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Manor Road, Lancing, on December 16, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Bradie Thomson, 27, of Pearsons Retreat, Brougham Road, East Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, on December 16, 2016.

Paul Ward, 47, of Tower Road, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Shoreham on November 24, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Michael Davis, 57, of King Stone Avenue, Steyning, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Wiston on December 18, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was fined £450 after admitting driving without insurance and admitting driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Fiona Kitchener, 20, of Sussex Gardens, Rustington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sternway, Littlehampton, on December 18, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Robert Wiles, 44, of Solo Court, North Street, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on July 14, 2016.

Jonathan Chalaye, 49, of Priory Close, Tarring, was fined £133 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on February 16, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lewis Miller, 41, of Teville Road, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting stealing four boxes of perfume worth £253 from Beales, Worthing, on November 5, 2016. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Benedict Thompson, 35, of Carpenters Lodge, Markwick Mews, Worthing, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on March 21, 2016. He must pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

Shaun Thomson, 31, c/o Pearsons Retreat, Brougham Road, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting stealing a Roberts radio worth £149.99 from Barkers, Tarring, on August 26, 2016. He must pay £149.99 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.

Philip Salter, 44, of Bury Common, Bury, was fined £2,000 and must pay £120 victim surcharge, £1,233.04 costs, after admitting being the director of Compact Cars (Sussex) Ltd without permission having been disqualified from being a director by the Secretary of State under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986.

