HM Courts Service: Results list for January 9 to 13, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 9 to 13, 2017.

Colleen Park, 45, of Boundary Road, Lancing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (139mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on November 19, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Joshua Clarke, 25, of Victoria Court, Victoria Avenue, Camberley, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months, after admitting taking a vehicle and causing an accident which damaged three other vehicles in Littlehampton on September 3, 2016. He was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 15 months after admitting drink-driving (131mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on September 3, 2016. He also admitted driving without due care and attention; driving without a licence; and driving without insurance, no separate penalties. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months after also admitting drug-driving (7mg of cannabis).

Leon Cooper, 24, of Shelley Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.1ug/L Delta-9-THC) in Alinora Crescent, Goring, on September 19, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan Jenkins, 28, of Edmonton Road, Durrington, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pond Lane, Durrington, on December 17, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Dovile Narutyte, 27, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on December 22, 2016.

Robert Palmer, 30, of Millfield Court, Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (204ug/L benzolecgonine) in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on November 8, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jordan Thomson, 24, c/o Marine Place, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing two Ralph Lauren boxer short sets worth 344.98 from TKMAXX, Worthing, on December 12, 2016.

Juris Vanags, 53, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Eartham on December 20, 2016; and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Church Street, Littlehampton, on January 8, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for five years. He also admitted drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Worthing, on December 23, 2016, no separate penalty. He must pay £115 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Lynn Wade-Brown, 55, of Barrington Close, Goring, was fined £170 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on December 23, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Leonard Butler, 41, of Beaconsfield Road, Wick, was fined £125 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing soft drinks and alcohol worth £124.65 from Sainsbury’s, Worthing, on December 24, 2016.

Luke Lee-Rand, 38, of Osborn Close, Littlehampton, was fined £500, must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months, after admitting drug-driving (120mg of cocaine per litre of blood) in Worthing Road, Rustington, on November 4, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months after admitting drug-driving (800mg benzoylecgonine per litre of blood) in Worthing Road, Rustington, on November 4, 2016, no separate penalty.

Richard Martin, 30, of Greentrees Crescent, Sompting, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for three original offences - the suspended sentence of ten weeks’ imprisonment for assault by beating in Exeter on July 21, 2016, was implemented; the suspended sentence of four weeks’ imprisonment for assault by beating in Exeter on May 14, 2016, was implemented to run consecutively, and the suspended sentence of four weeks’ imprisonment for assault by beating in Exeter between May 20, 2016, and June 1, 2016, was implemented to run concurrently. He was jailed for four weeks to run consecutively for possessing four wraps of crack cocaine and given two four-week prison sentences to run concurrently for possessing four wraps of diamorphine and a quantity of cannabis, all in Railway Approach, Worthing, on November 16, 2016. He was jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing 12 Yankee candles worth £173.48 from Boots, Worthing, on December 1, 2016. He was jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 20, 2016.

Joseph Murray, 20, of Grover Avenue, Lancing, was given a community order with 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am, and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting a police sergeant at Worthing Custody Centre on December 12, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Chapel Road, Worthing, on December 12, 2016, no separate penalty.

Bernadette Van Den Hout, 56, of Eirene Avenue, Goring, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on May 11, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Joshua Wilson, 20, of Rectory Road, Tarring, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Crossbush on April 15, 2016. There was no endorsement as the defendant had been misled.

William Baker, 40, of Shadwells Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £139.54 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £139.54 damage to a window and blind in Lancing on August 29, 2016.

Wanderson Moraes, 28, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing, was fined £275 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A259 Ferring on November 21, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Hermione Redfern, 37, of Western Road, Littlehampton, was fined £110 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Durrington on December 28, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Michael Sims, 38, of Manning Road, Wick, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Wick on December 28, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He also admitted wilfully obstructing a police constable in Wick on December 28, 2016, no separate penalty.

Kingsley Hamilton, 27, of Arundel Road, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in Worthing on October 23, 2016. He was also fined £150 after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Worthing on October 23, 2016.

Nicholas West, 42, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence and must pay £1,630 compensation, after being found guilty of burglary with intent to steal at Littlehampton Fish and Chip Shop on January 22, 2016.

Dan Rehill, 29, of Stempson Way, Barnham, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 West Ashling on April 13, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Katherine Philpot, 32, of Barrington Road, Goring, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £255 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing Levi clothing worth £255 from Debenhams, Worthing, on July 22, 2016.

Marc Smith, 46, of St Nicholas Court, Penstone Park, Lancing, was fined £60 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at the Toddington Lane level crossing on June 6, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

