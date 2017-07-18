HM Courts Service: Results list for July 3 to 7, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 3 to 7, 2017.

Anthony O’Driscoll, 28, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £59.98 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing two box sets worth £59.98 from HMV, Worthing, on March 30, 2017. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assault by beating at The Co-op, East Worthing, on June 3, 2017. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £9.96 compensation, after admitting stealing alcohol and chips worth £9.96 from The Co-op, East Worthing, on June 3, 2017. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing items of unknown value from The Co-op, East Worthing, on June 3, 2017.

Robert Samuels, 46, of Nelson Road, Goring, was given a community order with 13-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6am, and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting attempting to enter a property in East Preston with intent to steal on March 27, 2017. He was given a community order and fined £350 after admitting carrying a crow bar and gloves for use in connection with burglary in East Preston on March 27, 2017.

Linda Grove, 50, of Hill Road, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to promptly notify Arun District Council of a change, namely capital over the upper limit, affecting housing benefit in Littlehampton between March 3, 2014, and July 31, 2016.

Herman Kaarmann, 51, of Eden Court, Gratwicke Drive, Wick, was fined £133 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Chichester on June 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Ayden King, 24, of Tower Road, Lancing, was fined £192 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on January 13, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Joanne Mullinix, 45, of High Street, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £500 damage to a car windscreen in Ensign Way, Littlehampton, on June 14, 2017.

Daniel Yeomans, 29, of Newham Close, Steyning, was fined £120 after admitting possessing 9.8g of cocaine at the Selsey Arms, Cowfold, on March 23, 2017. He was fined £60 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (128mg cocaine) in Cowfold Road, Horsham, on March 23, 2017. He was fined £60 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (800mg benzolyecgonine) in Cowfold Road, Horsham, on March 23, 2017.

Shaun Beckford, 42, of Meredith Road, Broadwater, was fined £66 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on January 28, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Dennis May, 66, of Summersdeane, Southwick, was fined £85 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lower Drive, Southwick, on June 18, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

John Nuttal, 69, of Arundel Road, Worthing, was fined £185 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Worthing, on June 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mark Wakefield, 50, of Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at The Cricketers in Southwick on June 16, 2017; two charges of assaulting a police constable in Southwick on June 16, 2017; and resisting a police constable in Southwick on June 16, 2017.

Chantelle Lavergne, 21, of Grafton Road, Worthing, was fined £162 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on March 9, 2017.

Jodie Brown, 33, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was discharged conditionally for a year and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting stealing food worth £30 from The Co-op, Worthing, on April 16, 2017. She was discharged conditionally for a year after admitting stealing items worth £40 from The Co-op, Worthing, on January 29, 2017.

Grant Fraser, 28, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was jailed for two weeks after admitting failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register at Littlehampton Police Station between March 29, 2017, and April 20, 2017. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 2, 2017. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence after admitting stealing meat worth £29.70 from Tesco, Littlehampton, on May 19, 2017. He must pay £60 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting stealing £60 cash from a property Littlehampton on March 18, 2017, no separate penalty.