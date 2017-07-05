HM Courts Service: Results list for June 19 to 23, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 19 to 23, 2017.

George Harding, 30, of Winton Place, Worthing, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am, and must pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting common assault in Worthing on September 10, 2016. He was given a ten-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £200 compensation after admitting arson, destroying clothing worth £300, in Worthing on September 10, 2016. He was given a ten-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting common assault in Worthing on September 10, 2016.

Craig Junor, 29, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Upper Beeding on October 21, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Peter Wallis-Adams, 74, of Hillside Road, Sompting, was given a community order with 12- week curfew from 8pm to 6am and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of possessing an extreme pornographic image in Sompting on November 30, 2016.

Christopher Chambers, 30, of Norfolk House, Chapel Road, Worthing, had his suspended sentence order altered, with a further six months’ supervision added, and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching the order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions.

Charlotte Hamilton, 61, of Coastal Road, Kington Gorse, was fined £440 and must pay £136.25 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road in East Preston on June 15, 2016.

Nicholas Vallender, 34, of Stonehurst Road, Worthing, was fined £158 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on October 5, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points. He was also fined £316, must pay £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and had his driving record endorsed with four points after admitting driving over the 50mph speed limit in St Peter’s Way, Chertsey, on September 8, 2016.

Peter Blackwood, 46, of Chippers Close, Tarring, was fined £73 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Palatine Road, Goring, on June 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sian Sims, 28, of The Strand, Goring, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £75 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in The Strand, Goring, on May 31, 2017.

Peter Newell, 47, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £75 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Littlehampton on June 4, 2017.

Graham Cooke, 59, of Warren Court, Sompting Road, Lancing, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am, after admitting failing to notify the DWP of a change in circumstances, namely having capital in excess of the limit, affecting Employment and Support Allowance between July 19, 2012, and June 19, 2013; and failing to notify Adur District Council of a change, namely having capital in excess of the limit, affecting Housing Benefit between July 30, 2012, and January 28, 2013. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Shaun Thomson, 31, of Normandy Road, Worthing, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting supplying cannabis in Worthing on June 2, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £40 costs.

Wayne Short, 44, of Farnhurst Road, Barnham, was fined £448 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Yapton Road, Yapton, on March 16, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lee Hunt, 37, of Storm House, Union Place, Worthing, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must pay £275 compensation, after admitting stealing a bicycle worth £275 in Worthing on May 26, 2017. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £280 compensation, after admitting stealing a bicycle worth £280 in Worthing on March 2, 2017. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £450 compensation, after admitting stealing a bicycle worth £450 in Worthing on April 27, 2017. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £1,600 compensation, after admitting stealing a bicycle worth £1,600 in Worthing on May 17, 2017.

James Tidy, 42, of Hollingbury Gardens, Findon Valley, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l cannabis) in Findon Road, Worthing, on April 17, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.