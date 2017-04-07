HM Courts Service: Results list for March 20 to 24, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 20 to 24, 2017.

Ian Hudson, 31, of Greenfields, Wick, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting harassment in Littlehampton between September 3 and 30, 2016. He must pay £500 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £150 costs, and was given a restraining order.

Bradley Porter-Wingate, 23, of Wick Street, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Angmering on September 19, 2016; and damaging a television socket. He must pay £40 compensation, £50 victim surcharge, £125 costs, and was given a restraining order.

Charlie Bartholomew, 22, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, was fined £50 and must pay £50 costs after admitting breaching a community order, which will continue.

Alexis Poupard, 33, of Guardian Court, Rogate Road, Worthing, must pay £65 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include an additional 30 hours’ unpaid work (total 120 hours).

Timothy Evans, 33, of Blenheim Road, Yapton, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Bayford Road, Littlehampton, on March 4, 2017.

Samuel Golby, 29, of Conbar Avenue, Rustington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (223ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, on January 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £40 after admitting driving without a licence and fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance.

Christopher Holland, 27, of Mill Lane, Wick, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.8 Delta-9-THC) in Connaught Road, Littlehampton, on January 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jamie Weller, 32, of Orme Cottages, Arundel Road, Angmering, was fined £240 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle and a brick wall in Summerley Lane, Felpham, on January 1, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with five points. He also admitted driving without due care and attention, no separate penalty.

Ruth Longley, 58, of Canterbury Road, Worthing, was fined £128 and must pay £200 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Terringes Avenue, Worthing, on December 9, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Aaron Humphreyies, 19, of Woodside Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Worthing on December 3, 2016. He must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Matthew Rigglesworth, 20, of Greyfrairs Close, Salvington, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Worthing on December 3, 2016. He must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Susan Saunders, 47, of Homewood, Findon, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Findon Road, Findon Valley, on November 24, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 16 months. The bench was satisfied drinks were spiked without her knowledge.

Steven Whiteside, 44, of Manning Road, Wick, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Worthing on March 7, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points. He was fined £80 after admitting resisting a police constable in Littlehampton on March 7, 2017.

Tobi Chipper, 19, of Brecon Close, Salvington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in West Parade, Worthing, on July 20, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

