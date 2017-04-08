HM Courts Service: Results list for March 27 to 31, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 27 to 31, 2017.

Bruce Dewey, 36, of Norfolk House, Chapel Road, Worthing, was jailed for 14 weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge after being found guilty of entering BonMarche, Worthing, on January 19, 2017, as a trespasser with intent to steal. He was jailed for 32 days to run consecutively for non-payment of a £3,633.60 fine imposed on June 10, 2015. Compensation of£276.06 remains outstanding and payable.

Netta Hall, 45, of Ashacre Lane, Worthing, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8am to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of persistent electronic communication causing annoyance in Worthing on June 14, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Kieron Power, 45, of Wallace Avenue, West Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on September 11, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and fined £200. He must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Jamie Bryan, 23, of Penlands Vale, Steyning, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.7 Delta-9-THC) in Castle Lane, Steyning, on February 7, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Nathan Goordin, 18, of Beaconsfield Road, Wick, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Titnore Lane, Durrington, on March 10, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Sean Oxley, 44, of Old Mead Road, Lyminster, was fined £215 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a door in Littlehampton on March 11, 2017.

Aaron Tear, 32, of Juno Close, Goring, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a television in Worthing on February 16, 2017.

Jevgenij Vasilevskij, 26, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (48mg cocaine per litre of blood) in Shelley Road, Worthing, on January 27, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (413mg benzoylecgonine per litre of blood) in Shelley Road, Worthing, on January 27, 2017. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Stephen Lawson, 45, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a £165 bicycle in Barnham on November 28, 2015. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting stealing a £120 bicycle in Lyminster on December 7, 2015. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, stealing a £300 bicycle in Barnham on November 28, 2015. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting stealing a £500 bicycle in Lyminster on January 14, 2016. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting stealing a £260 bicycle in Lyminster on December 14, 2015. He was fined a total of £80 after admitting two charges of breaching a suspended sentence order.

Petr Malasek, 30, of Newland Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after being found guilty of common assault in Worthing on November 12, 2016. He was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £330 costs, after being found guilty of resisting a police constable in Worthing on November 12, 2016. He also admitted possessing one gram of cannabis in Worthing on November 12, 2016, no separate penalty.

Donna Allen, 56, of Canberra Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, for failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on September 2, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jamie Damascena, 41, of Elm Grove, Worthing, was fined £426 and must pay £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A24 Worthing on May 8, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

