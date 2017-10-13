HM Courts Service: Results list for October 6 to 12, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 6 to 12, 2017.

Leonard Butler, 41, of Beaconsfield Road, Wick, was given a six-month prison sentence, to run consecutively to a sentence imposed at Guildford Crown Court on August 18, 2017, for a similar offence, after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods, a Swift Challenger caravan worth £25,000, in Chichester on June 21, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge.

John McDermott, 53, of Glenburn House, James Square, Crieff, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving in Warren Road, Worthing, without due care and attention on February 27, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Marius Dmukauskas, 37, of Rowan Way, Rottingdean, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 240 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (123mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Alexandra Road, Worthing, on September 17, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Geoffrey Graham, 36, of Portland Road, Hove, was fined £295 and msut pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by leaving a note in Tarring on September 10, 2017.

Dominic Houghton, 23, of Griffin Crescent, Wick, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £200 compensation, £20 victm surcharge, after admitting causing £200 damage to a glass window at The Locomotive pub, Wick, on September 19, 2017.

Waqaar Hussain, 20, of South Farm Road, Worthing, was fined £302 and msut pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a knife in Church Road, Worthing, without good reason on August 30, 2017.

Mykhailo Balianda, 36, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was fined £460 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Trent Road, Goring, on September 24, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Lewis Gurr, 23, of Nelson Road, Goring, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5.30am, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required by police in Goring on September 24, 2017. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Melville Way, Goring, on September 24, 2017. He also admitted driving without insurance and failing to stop when directed by a police officer, no separate penalties. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Mahdi Karimi, 43, of Pynings Drive, Hove, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on September 24, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stanislavs Skromans, 57, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bayford Road, Littlehampton, on September 19, 2017. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Emily Colbourne, 35, c/o Marine Parade, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing perfume, sunglasses and a handbag worth £347 from Debenhams, Worthing, on September 1, 2017.

Daniel Robinson, 28, c/o Marine Parade, Worthing, must pay £50 compensation, £150 costs, after admitting causing £50 damage to a bolt on a garden gate in Bognor Regis on August 27, 2017.

Ellie Taylor, 19, of Tower Road, Lancing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating on July 15, 2017. She must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and the operation period of the order was extended by six months.

Lisa Narayan, 48, of Argyll Hall, River Road, Littlehampton, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £135 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, on November 12, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.