Homeless woman attacked by group in Worthing alley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a homeless woman was attacked by a group of three in an alleyway on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

The woman, who is in her thirties, was attacked in an alleyway close to KFC in South Street, some time between 5pm and 6.10pm last Wednesday (January, 4), said the spokesperson.

She first saw the group of three women who attacked her while in KFC at around teatime that day, according to the spokesperson.

She left to head towards The Steyne, along the alleyway by KFC and then into the second alleyway that runs down the back of St Clares Day Centre, where she was assaulted, the spokesperson said.

The victim was punched in the face by two of three women, falling to the ground and sustaining bruising and bleeding to her face and lip, the spokesperson said.

The victim believes that the attack was interrupted by a member of the public, causing the attackers to flee, said the spokesperson.

She believes this same person helped her out of the alleyway, according to the spokesperson.

In Steyne Gardens, the victim saw the group of three women again, but managed to flag down a bus, the driver of which allowed her on board and contacted the police, said the spokesperson.

An 18-year-old Worthing woman was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, the spokesperson said.

After being interviewed she was released on police bail until 1 February while enquiries continue, the spokesperson added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, call 101 quoting serial 1075 of 04/01.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.