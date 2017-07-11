Husband and wife RAF veterans honoured for police work

Husband and wife RAF veterans have been honoured for their ‘unswerving support’ of local policing.

Ray and Wendy Hughes were recognised at the West Sussex Police Divisional Awards for helping to set up the Ferring Police Hub.

For ten years now Ferring residents have been able to go into the hub for advice on a range of issues.

Trained volunteers like Ray and Wendy are then able to put them in touch with police officers if they need to.

Ray, 78, said: “We feel we are the interface between the public and the local police.

“People can look to us if they have any concerns with anything that is going on.

“We do not have a PCSO anymore so it is important that we keep this place open.”

Originally based in the old police office, the Ferring Police Hub moved further down Ferring Street to the library in 2015, with Ray and Wendy instrumental in getting the hub up and running in its new location.

A popular topic with residents coming into the hub at the moment is scams and how best to react if they think they have been scammed, according to Ray.

Seventy police officers and staff as well as members of the community from across the county were honoured at Arundel Castle for their contributions to policing at the awards last month.

Special guests included Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and High Sheriff of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Speaking at the awards, Sergeant Ian Cheesman said: “Ray and Wendy have given unswerving support to the scheme and have contributed thousands of hours over the years in staffing this local hub.

“Both were heavily involved in the relocation to Ferring library and the setting-up and training of new systems to new scheme volunteers and hours of working.”

Ray, who grew up in Surrey, joined the RAF at 17, as soon as he was old enough.

He was stationed at Eastleigh and it was there he met his wife Wendy, now 74.

Together they have two children and three grandchilren.