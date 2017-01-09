Jewellery stolen in Arundel burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after an Arundel home was burgled and various items of jewellery stolen.

The raid happened while the property in Priory Road was unoccupied between 8.30pm on Monday, January 2 and 10am on Wednesday, January 4, according to police.

Police said the offender or offenders got in by smashing rear patio doors and then conducted an ‘untidy’ search before making off with the stolen items.

These included two gold bracelets of unknown value - one with distinctive blue gemstones and the other of a link design.

Police investigator Tom Carpenter said: “This burglary occurred not far from a main road and is likely to have created a lot of noise.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary, or who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the vicinity.”

Witnesses are asked to report details online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, quoting serial 345 of 04/01.

They can also email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

