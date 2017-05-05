Jewellery stolen in bungalow burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen from a bungalow in Findon, Worthing.

Police said the burglary in Vale Walk happened between 9.30am and 10.45am on Friday (April 28).

A police spokesman said: “Thieves stole two broken gold watches, a gold engagement ring with a three stone Sapphire stone setting with one stone missing, a gold engagement ring with three rubies, a gold Opal ring and three clear plastic bags containing one pence pieces.

“Any witness or anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 450 of 28/04.”

You can also report online, call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-org.uk)