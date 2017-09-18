Knifeman charged after rooftop stand-off with police

A knifeman has been charged after a rooftop stand-off with armed police.

Jordan Kelly, 26, was arrested at 7pm on Saturday, September 16 after he climbed onto a roof of a building in Artex Avenue, Rustington.

Armed police have been sent to the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The man threw tiles from the roof at two police cars, causing damage, police said. Armed officers were called when police believed he was in possession of a knife.

Police spent two hours negotiating with him before he agreed to come down off the roof on an aerial platform provided by the fire and rescue service.

Mr Kelly, of no fixed address, has been charged with affray, possession of a knife and two counts of criminal damage.

He will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today.