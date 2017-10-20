Lancing man assaulted by two unknown men

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Lancing man was assaulted by two unknown men in Fishersgate.

At about 11pm on Sunday, October 1, a man left an address in Old Mill Close, Fishersgate, and rolled a cigarette in the communal bin store before he was assaulted by two unknown men, according to police.

A police spokesman said: “The 34-year-old victim, who is from Lancing, sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

“During the incident, his Adidas shoulder bag containing his keys, power bank and iPhone 5s was stolen.

“There is no description available for the two suspects, however they are known to have made off from the scene east along Old Mill Close.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 569 of 02/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.