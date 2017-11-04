Man arrested on suspicion of Worthing murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Stephen Frith from Worthing, according to police.

Police said Saul Nightingale, 37, was arrested in Worthing town centre this afternoon on suspicion of the murder.

Saul Nightingale. Picture: Sussex Police

The arrest follows an appeal from officers yesterday for information on Nightingale’s whereabouts.

Mr Frith, 58, was found dead at his home in Tarring Road.

Police have said enquiries are continuing.