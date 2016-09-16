Man caught driving on drugs twice in four days

A man from Angmering was caught driving on drugs twice in four days and has been disqualified.

Police became aware of the silver Renault Clio, driven by Harry Court, 24, a labourer, of Palmer Road, Angmering, on June 14, after 10pm, when he was believed to have been speeding near Lloyd Goring Close, in Angmering, Sussex Police said.

Mr Court was charged with driving on cocaine, benzoylecgonine and cannabis and was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Mr Court said he had earlier smoked cannabis and was therefore required to provide a specimen for roadside analysis, which he failed, Sussex Police confirmed.

Four days later, on June 18, at 8pm, Mr Court was stopped again on the A280 Long Furlong in Patching, as officers suspected the driver was on drugs.

He was charged again with driving on cocaine, benzoylecgonine and cannabis.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to all offences at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 13 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr Court was convicted as part of Operation Dragonfly, Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug drivers.