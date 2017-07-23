Man charged with assault and criminal damage after incident in Worthing park

A 32-year-old man has been charged with assault and criminal damage following multiple attacks at a Worthing park on Friday (July 21).

Officers were called to Victoria Park in Worthing after reports of a disturbance, in which a man had allegedly attacked a 28-year-old-woman, according to police.

Three other people who had tried to intervene and help the woman were then reportedly attacked, police said.

The 28-year-old woman, another woman aged 33, and two men, aged 55 and 54, all sustained cuts and bruising after reportedly being attacked by the suspect – who had made off on foot, a spokesman said.

A car, belonging to the 28-year-old woman, parked in adjacent St Matthews Road had been damaged, with dents to bodywork and windows being smashed, the spokesman confirmed.

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell said; “The older of the two men had been passing by and was injured when he intervened to help the younger of the two women who was being threatened in the park.

“The older woman was attacked after helping the younger woman get away by lending her own cycle.

“The younger of the two men was also present and was attacked.

“Passers-by pointed out to officers the direction in which the suspect had run and as a result we were swiftly able to arrest him in nearby St Elmo Road.

“It was necessary to discharge Taser into the man in order to detain him safely.

“We thank those involved for their intervention and help.”

All four victims were treated for their injuries at Worthing Hospital and later discharged.

The arrested man received medical attention following the Taser use, and sustained no continuing ill-effects.

Aaron Tear, 32, a roofer, of no fixed address, is due to appear in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday (24 July), charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, three offences of common assault, criminal damage to the car, and possession of an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, police said.