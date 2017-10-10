Man charged with possession of £42,000 of cocaine

A Littlehampton man has appeared in court charged with drug offences after £42,000 worth of cocaine was found in Eastbourne.

Police said Aldo Oringo, 32, of Thorncroft Road, Littlehampton, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday (October 9) charged with possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine. He was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on November 6.

A police spokesman said officers carried out a raid at an address on Meads Road, Eastbourne, on Friday (October 6).

Police said a man ran from the scene and was arrested nearby after a quantity of drugs were found.