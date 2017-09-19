Man jailed after police pursuit

A police pursuit through Worthing has led to a man being jailed for 23 weeks.

James Brownell, 27, from Broadwater Street West in Worthing, was spotted by police in a silver Seat Leon on Charmandean Road, Worthing, without a front number plate just before midday on Tuesday, September 12.

Police followed the vehicle along Clarendon Road, Western Road and Lotts Lane.

Brownell stopped the car in the car park opposite Lancing Railway Station and police pursued him on foot before arresting him in North Road.

Brownell appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday and pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving a car without due care and attention, failing to stop, driving a car without insurance or licence.

He received a 23 week custodial sentence and was disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Crime investigator Ray Dalmon, said: “The officers involved with this arrest acted very efficiently and were quick to spot the missing front number plate on the car.

They were able to pursue the suspect and this led to very swift action in dealing with Brownell and making sure he paid for his actions.”