Man sustains facial injuries in Worthing flat assault

A 32-year-old man has required hospital treatment after being assaulted in a flat in Worthing, police have said.

Police said that shortly after 6am on Friday (October 6) police went to a flat in Rowlands Road, Worthing, where a 32-year old Lancing man had been assaulted and sustained facial injuries.

A police spokesman added: “He is receiving treatment at Worthing Hospital .

“The injuries are not life-threatening.

“A 32-year-old man also from Lancing has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is in custody for interview and further enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing.”