Man taken to hospital after BB gun attack in Littlehampton

Police are seeking witnesses after a 19-year-old man was attacked by two men with a ball-bearing gun in Littlehampton.

The man was struck with the BB gun and had several shots fired at him in the New Road area before he was able to break free, a police spokesman said.

The attack happened at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 28, the spokesman confirmed.

The victim, from Watford, ran into a nearby Lidl store and collapsed on the floor until police and ambulance arrived, the spokesman said.

He was taken to Worthing Hospital with cuts, bruises and a suspected fractured hand, but refused treatment and discharged himself from medical care, according to the spokesman.

Both assailants were white and both wore blue latex gloves, the spokesman said, adding that one was believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured hooded top.

Anyone who saw what happened, or may have other information about the incident, is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 1427 of 28/03 Alternatively, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101

