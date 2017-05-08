Man with gun spotted near schools is charged

A man who was spotted with a gun near schools in Worthing has been charged, said police.

Richard Gray, 36, of Cortis Avenue, Broadwater, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a knife, added police.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (May 6) and pleaded not guilty to both counts.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

Police received a report of a man with a firearm in the vicinity of Victoria Park and Norfolk Street in Worthing just after 2.15pm on Thursday (May 4).

A man showed the weapon to a member of the public.

No threats were made and the man raised his concerns to police.

Officers attended and took the decision to keep children, staff and parents inside at two nearby primary schools while a search of the area was carried out.

Once satisfied that the area was safe the schools allowed children to be collected as normal.

Police then received a further report from another member of the public that a man had shown her a gun in his bag in Stoke Abbott Road at about 9.10pm.

Officers went to the scene and the man was arrested nearby and a plastic imitation gun was seized.

