Managers upset after ‘despicable’ break-in at Worthing charity shop

Charity shop staff have been left ‘anxious and upset’ after a break-in during the night.

An intruder broke into the back rooms of the Guild Care charity shop in Warwick Street by smashing a window.

Shop manager Andrea Rica came into the store as usual this morning (Wednesday, May 10) to find the back office ‘a mess’.

She said she ran outside the shop – fearful that someone might still be in the building – and rang police.

“I was a bit scared,” she said.

They have not yet been able to determine what was stolen, she said.

She and other staff found the drawers of a filing cabinet had been prised back in an effort to open them, office items had been knocked over and shards of glass left on the floor.

It also appears that the intruder ate all the biscuits kept in the office.

Lesley-Anne Lloyd, from Guild Care head office, said: “It’s despicable.

“It just leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, because we are a charity.

“It’s pretty low.”

She said the incident had left Andrea upset.

“It’s horrible to see her like this.

“It’s not a nice feeling, that someone has been in your space,” she said.

“We are worried about safety.”

Having to wait for the window to be repaired and clearing up the office will mean the store stays closed today and the charity loses out on an estimated £500 of revenue.

“That’s a significant amount of money for a charity,” she said.

They will also need to pay to have the window and blinds repaired, on top of other costs.

Police confirmed that the break-in was discovered at around 8.30am today.

An untidy search had been made of the premises, a spokesperson said.

The shop had been closed at 5pm the previous day, the spokesperson confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between those times, is asked to report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or call 101 quoting serial 255 of 10/05.

