Pair ‘attacked’ by group of ‘four or five youths’

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were attacked in Worthing by a group of four or five youths all riding BMX-style pedal bikes, according to Sussex Police.

Police said the attack occurred at around 10.30pm on Monday, April 17, as the two men, walking from Rowlands Road into Gratwicke Road approached its junction with Shelley Road.

According to police, the younger man was pushed to the ground and repeatedly kicked, sustaining cuts to the head which required treatment at Worthing Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as all white, aged 16-20, of slim build and wearing dark-coloured clothing, possibly hooded tops.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to contact police on line at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1333 of 17/04.

