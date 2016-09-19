Police appeal for witnesses to gunpoint robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to a gunpoint robbery in Lancing.

Officers were alerted to the incident at Pizza Hut takeaway in North Road shortly after 9pm on Sunday (18 September).

One man jumped over the counter and held a gun to an employee’s head, demanding she opened the till, while a second man remained on the customer side of the counter.

The offenders got away with approximately £900 in notes and £100 in coins, which they carried in a plain white plastic tub. They made off in the direction of Penstone Park, and are believed to have got into a light blue Ford, possibly a Focus or a Fiesta.

The man who stayed on the customer side of the counter wore a dark hoody and khaki bottoms; the man who jumped over the counter wore a dark blue hoody and dark tracksuit bottoms. Both suspects had their hoods up, faces covered, wore gloves and had some sort of covering over their shoes.

Detective Sergeant Simon Dunn said: “We are treating this incident as extremely seriously. Thankfully no one was harmed, however the staff members were understandably very shocked and upset. The circumstances are strikingly similar to a series of previous armed robberies in the area, and we believe this may be linked to them.

“We’re carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate the suspects, and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Zinger.”

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.