Police catch more drink and drug drivers this summer

More motorists have been convicted as part of Operation Dragonfly, Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, so far this month, Sussex Police confirmed.

Harry Court, 24, a labourer, of Palmer Road, Angmering, was arrested near Lloyd Goring Close, in Angmering, on June 14, after 10pm, and was charged with driving with 11mcg of cocaine, 352mcg of benzoylecgonine and 5.3mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Four days later, on June 18, Mr Court was arrested on the A280 Long Furlong at Patching, and on this occasion he was charged with driving with 27mcg of cocaine, 172mcg of benzoylecgonine and 4.9mcg of cannabis per litre of blood.

Mr Court pleaded guilty to all offences at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 13 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

John Fernandes, 24, a gardener, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was arrested in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on June 14, and charged with driving with 4.8mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system and possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of noxious liquid.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 6 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £385 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Lee Robertson, 31, a tattooist, of Harbour Way, Shoreham, was arrested in Portland Mews, Brighton, on June 16, and charged with driving with 453mcg of benzoylecgonine and 4.8mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 1 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £150 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Christopher Horn, 40, a window fitter, of Heathfield Road, Five Ashes, was arrested on the A27 at Crossbush, Arundel, on June 27 and charged with driving with 254mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 6 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £310 fine, £85 costs and a £31 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk.

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).