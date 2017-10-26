Police dog follows ‘trail of blood’ from smashed shop door in Worthing

Quick work by police dog Max led to the arrest of two men following damage to a shop door in Worthing on Tuesday, October 24.

Police said officers responded at just after 1am to a report the glass door of McColls Newsagents, in Heene Road, Worthing, had been smashed and two men had been seen to run off. Nothing had been taken.

Max and his handler, PC Mark Fox, also responded and Max quickly picked up a trail of blood which led officers to an address in nearby Rowlands Road, where two men were arrested 14 minutes later, police said.

A police spokesman said two local men, aged 20 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of causing the damage, adding that the 26-year-old had sustained a cut to his ankle, for which he had three stitches inserted at Worthing Hospital.

The 20-year-old was released without any action being taken against him.

Inspector Rachel Glenton, head of the Surrey and Sussex Dog Unit said: “This was great work by Max, who sniffed out the trail of blood straight away and went directly to the address where he made it clear to Mark that he wanted to go in.”

Jack Reeder, 26, unemployed, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, has been charged with criminal damage, and is due to appear on bail at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 14.