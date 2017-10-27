Police dog tracks down second suspect in Worthing

A police dog has sniffed out a second suspected criminal in Worthing – just 24 hours after tracking down the first.

Police duo PC Mark Fox and his German Shepherd Max had already won praise for their quick work in locating a man suspected of causing criminal damage at a newsagents in Worthing on Tuesday (October 24).

Just 24 hours later, their dedication helped lead to another successful arrest.

Police had received a report of a break-in at Gardner and Scardifield hardware store in Penhill Road, Lancing, at around 3.15am on Wednesday (October 25).

A front window at the premises had been smashed and a quantity of tools to the value of approximately £2,000 had been stolen, police said.

A witness stated they saw a dark coloured Ford Galaxy driving away from the scene and a vehicle matching this description was found abandoned in Penfold Road, Worthing, according to police.

An area search was carried out and a man was arrested in nearby Sheridan Road shortly afterwards.

The arresting officer, Sergeant Scott Walters, requested a dog unit to track from the abandoned vehicle in order to reaffirm the arrest, police said.

In roughly 25 minutes, not knowing an arrest had been made, police dog Max led PC Fox directly to Sgt Walters’ vehicle, where the suspect was sat in the back.

The 36-year-old, from Lancing, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, and later released under investigation pending further enquiries, the spokesman said.

PC Fox said: “Burglars may think they can escape without being caught by using the dark of night to carry out their crimes.

“But there’s no outwitting our fleet of police dogs who are trained to detect and detain criminals – no matter what time of day or night.”

