Police investigate after 43 windows smashed at Lancing school

A total of 43 windows were smashed at a Lancing school last night, causing ‘thousands of pounds’ worth of damage, police said.

The windows were smashed on the ground and first floors at the rear of the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Upper Boundstone Lane overnight on Tuesday (July, 4).

Sir Robert Woodard Academy. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police are investigating the damage, which is expected to cost thousands of pounds to repair.

A spokesman at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy said: “All glass has been cleared away and the site has been made safe for students and staff.

“We are in contact with the police as this is currently a criminal matter.”

Police ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 219 of 05/07.