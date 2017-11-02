Police investigate theft at Worthing Lido arcade

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak with following the theft of a rucksack containing three mobile phones at Worthing Lido.

A black Mountain Warehouse rucksack was taken from the amusement arcade at around 1pm on Sunday (October 29), police said.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

He is described by police as white, short, of stocky build and with grey hair.

He was wearing a black top and trousers and was accompanied by a young child, police said.

Officers would like the man or anyone who recognises him, or who may have other information, to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 784 of 29/10.