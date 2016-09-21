Police link Littlehampton robberies and appeal for witnesses

A second street robbery in the Anchor Springs area of Littlehampton is believed to have been carried out by the same group of offenders as the first robbery, Sussex Police said.

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the two crimes to come forward.

The first attack was on a 68-year-old disabled man using a walking frame as he waited at a bus stop at around 10.15pm on Saturday, September 10.

The second robbery occurred in the same area at around 9.50pm on Saturday (September 17) when two women, aged 47 and 58, were the victims.

In both cases a mixed-sex group of white people wearing hoodies, believed to be in their teens were responsible for the attacks, police said.

On Saturday the two women were walking through Anchor Fields towards St Martin’s Road when two girls sat on a wall asked them for the time.

But after crossing Arundel Road and entering an alleyway next to C & M Trophies the victims were set upon by three boys and two girls.

As one woman tried to keep hold of her handbag she was dragged to the ground with considerable force.

Both women were assaulted and sustained injuries to their hands and faces, and both had their handbags, containing cash and personal items stolen.

One handbag was later recovered nearby, but most of the contents were missing.

Detective Constable Claire Mitchell, of Worthing CID, said: “There are strong indications that these robberies are linked.

“In both cases vulnerable people were targeted by the group responsible and I am keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help our investigation.

“In particular, I’d like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV images from the Anchor Springs area on the two nights concerned.”

Please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Vertical.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

