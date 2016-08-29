Police release image of armed man as robbery spree continues

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Worthing – the fourth in less than three weeks.

Sussex Police said officers were called by a staff member at the SPAR store in Heene Road on Sunday evening after a man carrying what is believed to be a hand gun walked in at around 9pm and demanded money.

Police have released this image after another armed robbery in Worthing. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said he threatened staff with the gun and ordered them to open the till before grabbing approximately £200 in cash and running north while crossing to the west side of Heene Road.

He was last seen by the junction with Rowlands Road, police said.

Police have described the suspect as white, around 5’11” and was wearing glasses as well as a grey face covering.

They added that he had three tops on: a blue jumper on top of a black hoodie which was worn over a burgundy jumper. The blue jumper had pre-cut holes where the suspect’s thumbs protruded. He was also wearing Nike tracksuit bottoms with a bold navy blue stripe down the side to just below the knee and predominantly grey and white Nike trainers.

Detective Sergeant Simon Dunn said: “Understandably the two members of staff have been left shaken by this incident, but fortunately no one was injured.

“If you saw anything at all suspicious around the time of the incident, or have any other information, please call us.

“We believe this robbery may be linked to three other similar incidents in the area that happened on the 13, 18 and 22 August.

“I would urge the man pictured, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch with us.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Zinger.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

