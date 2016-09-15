Police search for jewel thief

Police are searching for a man who snatched a gold bracelet that was being shown to him in a Worthing jewellers.

He was captured on the shop’s CCTV.

The man went into the Warwick Street shop about 1pm on Friday, August 12 and asked to see a £3,500 14 carat art deco gold triangular link bracelet.

As the assistant offered it to him, he grabbed it and ran.

He is believed to be the same man who was involved in two similar incidents earlier this year: the first in Queen’s Parade, North Road, Lancing, where he snatched five rings worth £5,500 on May 19 and the second on May 28, where he took a £4,300 Omega Ville watch from a shop in Montague Street, Worthing.

On each occasion he asked to view the items before grabbing them.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins, in his 30s, of stocky build, with short dark hair, dark beard and wearing glasses.

On this occasion he was wearing a purple top, dark trousers, a scarf and black trainers with white soles.

Members of the public who recognise him or have any information about any of the incidents, should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 721 of 12/08.

