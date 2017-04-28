Police search for wanted woman who dodged court

Police are searching for a wanted woman who did not attend court.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Lara Green who failed to attend Worthing Magistrates’ Court in December after being charged with drink driving.

Green was arrested on October 22, 2015 after she was stopped in Beach Road, Shoreham, and blew a positive breath test of 53 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

She has links to Shoreham, Brighton and Hove, Littlehampton and Horley.

Anyone who sees Green or knows of her whereabouts should report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 311 of 22/10/15.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.