Police seek two in connection with Horsham theft

Police are looking to speak to two people in connection with multiple thefts from premises in London and Horsham.

Metropolitan Police said detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find Michelle Edwards, 51, and Michael Walsh, 46, following incidents in Croydon, Sutton, Bexley and Horsham.

Officers said they wish to talk to the pair about a burglary that took place at a commercial premises in Drury Crescent, Croydon, on March 29 last year.

Detectives would also like to speak to them about four thefts in Wallington, Croydon, Crayford and Horsham, carried out between April 26 and October 24, 2016.

Police said the pair have links to Sutton, Carshalton, Croydon and Worthing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Croydon Police on 101 or @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

