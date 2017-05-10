Police seek Worthing man who fled court

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a 25-year-old man from Worthing who fled court on Tuesday.

Matthew Johnson was due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 9) in relation to a serious assault against a woman back in August 2016, but left before the trial started, a police spokesperson said.

He is described as white, with blonde hair, 5ft 10ins and of muscular build, the spokesperson said.

Although from the Worthing area, he has links to Leatherhead in Surrey, according to the spokesperson.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows of his whereabouts should call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 657 of 09/05.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

