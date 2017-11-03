Police seeking man as part of Worthing murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of 58-year-old Stephen Frith at his home in Tarring Road, Worthing, are currently seeking the whereabouts of Saul Nightingale.

Police said Saul, 37, is known to frequent the Tarring area and Worthing town centre and detectives are keen to speak to him.

Anyone seeing Saul or knowing where he might be is asked to call police immediately by telephoning 999, quoting Operation Clyde and serial 348 of 03/11.

Officers have urged people not to approach Saul but to contact police without delay.

Information can also be passed online or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.