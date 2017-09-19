Police spotted outside ‘wellbeing centre’

Police were spotted outside a ‘wellbeing centre’ in Worthing earlier today.

The BB’s Wellbeing centre, in Ham Road, offers traditional eastern massages.

Immigration officers were spotted outside the Welcome In community centre, run by the Salvation Army, in Crescent Road this afternoon. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Immigration officers and police were also spotted outside the Welcome In community centre in Crescent Road, which is run by the Salvation Army.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “This is part of an on-going Sussex Police investigation and there are no further details available at this stage.”

